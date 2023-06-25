CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a man that was last seen on June 4th.

According to deputies, Jeffrey Darin Sutphin, 56, was last seen along Rutherfordton Highway leaving a business in Chesnee on June 4th around 8 p.m.

Photo of gold 2006 Jeep Liberty (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said that Sutphin was driving a gold 2006 Jeep Liberty with SC license plate #X679803. Sutphin was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt with blue jeans, black shoes, and a green cap.

According to deputies, Sutphin was reported missing on June 15th. Sutphin and his vehicle have been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information regarding Sutphin is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or contact Sergeant John Underwood at 864-489-4722 Extension #125.