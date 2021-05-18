Missing 7-year-old FOUND SAFE in Greenville Co.

UPDATE: Deputies say the missing child has been found safe.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a 7-year-old boy who went missing after returning home from school Tuesday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Messiah Martin was last seen when he arrived at the 2300 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Martin left his backpack and has not been seen since, deputies said.

Martin was last seen wearing a white “Champion” hoodie with neon orange Nike shoes. Deputies said that Martin may also be carrying the hoodie and was wearing a black and gray t-shirt underneath.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and stand with him until law enforcement arrives.

