OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a missing woman from North Carolina that was last seen in Oconee County.

According to deputies, Patricia Lusk Runion, 74, was reported missing on Wednesday by a family member. Deputies said that Reunion was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink cheetah print shirt. Patricia has hazel eyes.

Deputies said that Reunion was last seen leaving the South Cove County Park area in a maroon Toyota Yaris with a North Carolina tag #TFK-8359.

Reunion has an address in Fletcher, North Carolina. Deputies believe that she could be traveling back to North Carolina at this time.

Reunion does have some health problems and does require medication.

Deputies have provided Reunion’s information to the surrounding counties in our area. Her

case has been turned over to Investigators from the Missing Person’s Unit of the Criminal

Investigations Bureau.

If you have any information, or you see 74-year-old Patricia Lusk Runion, please call 911

immediately.