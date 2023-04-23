UPDATE: (4/23) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that Nevaeh Capri Moore has been safely located.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl that was last seen on Sunday.

Deputies said that they are searching for Nevaeh Capri Moore,15, who was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health around 6:20 p.m.

Nevaeh is described as 5’10 weighing around 150 pounds, and she has green eyes and reddish-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, black leggings, unknown-colored slides, and tan socks. Nevaeh also has a nose ring on the left side of her nose.

Deputies said that Moore is in need of immediate medical attention, and deputies request for anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts, call 911 immediately.