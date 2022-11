ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s office is searching for a woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.

According to deputies, Bre’onna D. Martin was last seen on Nov 5. near Shennandoah Drive in Anderson.

Deputies said Martin was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry with SC tag number VDW177.

If you have seen Martin or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4440.