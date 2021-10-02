Deputies searching for missing, endangered 12 yo last seen in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old last seen in the Green Creek area of the county.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that 12-year-old Allison Paige Henderson went missing early Saturday, October 2 and was last seen in the Green Creek community. Deputies believe Henderson could be in the Spartanburg area and may be endangered.

Henderson is 5’1″, 90 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Communications Center at (828)-894-0187 and ask to speak to an investigator.

