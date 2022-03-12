HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Update (8:05 p.m.) The missing child was found safe in Henderson County Saturday night.

This is a 7NEWS update. The previous story can be seen below.

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing endangered child last seen near Brevard Rd.

Deputies said the child was last seen walking near Hwy 64W (Brevard Rd.) and North Greenwood Forest Dr. traveling to Transylvania County.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, grey sweat pants, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4911.