GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing endangered man that was last seen on Saturday.

According to deputies, William Mitchell Crain,26, was last seen in the area of East Pine Lake Circle around 12:50 p.m.

Deputies said that Crain is described as 5’10 and weighs around 150 pounds with hazel eyes and dark-colored hair. According to deputies, Crain was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Crain left the area on foot and possibly has a self-inflicted cut on his arm. Crain is in need of immediate medical attention.

If you see Crain you should call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-467-5300.