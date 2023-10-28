GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing and endangered teenage male who was last seen on Saturday.

According to deputies, Trenton Curtis Hembree, 16, was last seen walking toward Greenville from a location on Old Grove Road around 9:51 p.m.

Deputies said that Hembree is described as 5’3, weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Hembree was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a second-change gray hoodie, and gray and white tennis shoes.

According to deputies, Hembree is reported to be suicidal.

If anyone sees Trenton Hembree, please call 911 immediately or call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-467-5300