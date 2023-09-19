ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a missing endangered woman who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, Melissa Boyd was last seen in the area of East Shockley Ferry Road around 8:30 a.m.

Deputies said that Boyd has a mental health disorder that requires medication. Boyd was last seen wearing a white tank top, green shorts, and black shoes with white writing.

Boyd is described as 5’5 and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know of her whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 1 864-260-4400.