ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that went missing.

Deputies said that John Kelly, 62, was last seen along Salem Church Road in Anderson. Deputies said that Kelly faces several health issues.

Kelly was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and blue jeans.

If you know about his whereabouts or have any information regarding Kelly, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.