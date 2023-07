ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that was last seen on July 10th.

According to deputies, Jason Vaughn was last seen in the area of Highway 81 South.

Deputies said that he is known to frequent the Iva/Abbeville area. Vaughn is driving a 2011 silver BMW 328I with an unknown paper tag.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.