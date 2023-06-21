BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are trying to find a man who was last contacted on June 12th.

Deputies said that they are searching for Duane Allen Plaskett, 54. Plaskett is described as 5’9 weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and facial hair.

According to deputies, Plaskett was last known to be staying along Hendersonville Road in Buncombe County.

It is unknown what Plaskett was last wearing, but the family advised that he was operating a grey pickup truck.

If you have any information, please call 911 or (828) 250-6670.