GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a man that was last seen on Tuesday.

Deputies said that Jan Uzar, 78, was last seen along Adams Creek Place in Simpsonville. According to deputies, Uzar was last seen leaving in a blue 2011 Subaru Outback with SC tag #LNH 874.

Uzar is described as 5’6” weighing 162 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Uzar was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, a burgundy shirt, gray pants, and black Under Armour sneakers.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or dial 911.