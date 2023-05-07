UPDATE: (5/7)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing man. The man was found on an island on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also assisted in the search.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called out to a campsite in reports of a missing man on a lake on Sunday.

Deputies said that they responded to Singing Pines Campground, near Highway 29 around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the Anderson County Emergency Response Team along with deputies and firefighters are searching for the missing man.

The family believes the man was kayaking on Lake Hartwell at the time he went missing. Deputies said that they do have a Marine 1 search on the water as well as a drone in the air.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.