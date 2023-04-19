BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl that was last seen at her home on Friday, April 14th.

According to deputies, they are looking for Maria Michua,16. Michua is described as approximately 4’9” with brown hair and brown eyes. Michua is from the Asheville area.

Deputies said that Michua may be driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade with South Carolina plate SC-WRQ 507. According to deputies Michua may have traveled to Johnson City, Tennessee area as well.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maria Michua is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.