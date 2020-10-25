Deputies searching for missing teen in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Deputies are searching for 13-year-old runaway Shayla McIntyre. She was last seen on foot near her residence on McElrath Road in Henderson County around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25.

McIntyre is described as being 5’5″, 120 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with the word “Savage” written on the front; it has black and white-checkered sleeves, and she was also wearing camouflage sweatpants.

If you have seen her please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911

Photo of Shayla McIntyre (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

