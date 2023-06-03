OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager that was last seen on Saturday.

According to deputies, Jemila McLoughlin, 13, was reported missing around 4:16 p.m. Deputies said that Jemila was last seen this afternoon on Wilderness Road in Fair Play.

Deputies began patrolling the area in an effort to locate Jemila. Reverse 911 was activated by the E-911/Communications Center in order to notify any nearby residents that Jemila was missing and Jemila’s information has been entered into the National Crimes Information Center database.

Jemila is described as 5’2” tall, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Jemila was last seen wearing a blue/gray shirt, blue jeans, and flip-flops. Jemila also had her hair in pigtail buns.

The Investigation has been turned over to the Missing Person’s Unit of the Criminal Investigations Bureau. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jemila McLoughlin, or if you see her, please call 911 immediately.