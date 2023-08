ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a woman that was last seen on July 29th.

According to deputies, Shannon Leadford was last seen on Burris Street in Anderson. Leadford is described as 5’10 and weighs around 215 pounds. Leadford also has long brown hair, brown eyes, and wears braces.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at +1 (864)-260-4400.