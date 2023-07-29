ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing woman that was last seen on June 24th.

According to deputies, Jessica Heaton was last seen at a home along H I Taylor Road in Williamston. Deputies said that Heaton could possibly be in a silver Chevrolet Impala.

Photo of silver Chevrolet Impala (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Heaton is known to frequent the area of Laurens County.

If you see Heaton or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.