BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a woman that was last seen on April 6th.

According to deputies, Jeanette Brown, 65, is a white female, described as approximately 5’4” and 200 pounds with grey hair and green eyes.

Deputies said that Brown was last seen in the Swannanoa area driving a dark color 2010 Ford Expedition. She also suffers from cognitive impairment and is without her medicine.

Anyone with information about the location of Mrs. Brown is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.