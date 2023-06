BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that was last heard from on June 6th.

Deputies said that Emily Andrews, 45, is from the Fairview area. Andrews is described as approximately 5’ 9″ weighing 160 pounds with green eyes. Andrews also has dyed red hair.

Anyone with information about the location of Emily Andrews is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.