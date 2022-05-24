BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen on May 10.

According to the sheriff’s office, Heather Steele, 28, was last seen in Black Mountain. She is approximately 5 foot 3 inches and 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Steele is from Jackson County and may have been attempting to get back to that area, however, her whereabouts are unknown, deputies said.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Steele, contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670.