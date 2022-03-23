UPDATE: Deputies said Gary has been located and is safe.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are actively searching for a missing woman Wednesday afternoon in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Kalah Gary who was last seen at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday morning entering the woods near the 2300 area of Hwy 308 in Clinton.

Deputies said Gary is 5 feet and 6 inches fall and weighs about 130 pounds. Gary was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and Vans shoes with flowers.

The sheriff’s office has asked to public to avoid the area to allow law enforcement and bloodhounds to work.