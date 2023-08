ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing woman who was last seen nearly four months ago.

According to deputies, Annie Pearl Dodson has not been able to be contacted in person or by phone. Deputies said that Dodson was last spotted in Pendleton in May.

If you know Dodson’s whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.