Deputies searching for persons of interest in multiple bank robberies

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for persons of interest involved in two bank robberies in Greenville County.

We previously reported CPM Federal Credit Union on E. Butler Road in Greenville Co. was robbed on Dec. 23 just after 11 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, they believe the persons of interest regarding the Greenville Co. robbery are tied to another bank robbery that happened in Greer on Nov. 18.

In the Greer incident, we previously reported the CPM Federal Credit Union at 1445 Hwy 101 South was robbed at 11:26 a.m.

The images provided by the sheriff’s office are the persons of interest and vehicles investigators believe are involved in the incidents.

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

The images are from a convenience store on Nov. 18 prior to the Greer robbery, officials said. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons of interest.

If anyone has any information about any of the incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 232-7463.