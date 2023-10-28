GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a 15-year-old male who has run away.

According to deputies, Gregorio Ortiz left his home along Stage Court on Wednesday between 6 and 7 p.m. Deputies said that Ortiz was last seen wearing a plain black t-shirt and black Nike Air Force Ones.

Ortiz is described as 5’9, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Gregorio or has information regarding his whereabouts to call us at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.