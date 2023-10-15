MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a 15-year-old teenager who has run away.

Deputies said that Audrie Vess was last seen at her home along Branch Road in Marion on Saturday night.

Vess has blonde hair with blue eyes. She is approximately 5’7 and weighs 175 pounds. According to deputies, Vess was last seen in a grey sweater and a blue jean skirt or black leggings.

Anyone with possible information regarding the whereabouts of Audrie Vess, please contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at +1 (828)-652-2235.