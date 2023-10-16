ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a teenager who has run away.

Deputies said that Jonathan Chandler was last seen in the area of Branyon Circle in Honea Path. Chandler is described as 5’7 and weighs 120 pounds. Deputies said that Chandler may be with his girlfriend, Skipper.

According to deputies, Chandler also has ears and nose piercings. Chandler was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at +1 (864)-260-4400.