GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a 17-year-old teenage girl who ran away from home on Sunday.

According to deputies, Key’arie Quarles was last seen leaving her home along Donaldson Road in Greenville around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said that Quarles was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and flip-flops. Quarles is described as 5’3″, and weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Key’arie or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact us immediately at 864-271-5210.