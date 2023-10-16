MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a 17-year-old who has run away.

According to deputies, Katlyn Cope,17, was last seen at McDowell High School today around 1:30 p.m. Cope is described as 5’1 and weighs 145 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said that Cope may be in the Martin County, NC area.

Anyone with possible information regarding the whereabouts of Katlyn Cope, please contact Detective Michael Vaughn with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the non-emergency line at 652-4000, or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).