PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a boy that was last seen on June 24th.

Deputies said that Nathan Isom III was last seen in the Creekstone Drive area in Piedmont on Saturday around 1:45 p.m.

According to deputies, Isom got into a 1992 Chevrolet 2500 with the SC tag #5736PN.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.