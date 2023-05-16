ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two girls that are sisters that were last seen on two different days.

According to deputies, Nahdya White was last seen on Mountain View Road in Anderson on Monday, May 15th. She has a scar on her forehead and is about 5’7.

Her sister, Jayla White, was last seen leaving a home on Mountain View Road in Anderson on Saturday, May 13th. Jayla is around 5’2 and weighs around 110 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Jayla was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a T-shirt. Jayla also has a tattoo of butterflies on her rib cage which is possibly on the left side.

If you have any information about their whereabouts please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.