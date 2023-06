ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager that ran away from home.

According to deputies, Carlos Savion Hunter,14, was last seen leaving his home along Lewis Street in Anderson. Deputies said that Hunter hasn’t been seen since May 31st.

Hunter was last seen wearing clothing that was all black.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.