GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a teenage girl who has run away.

According to deputies, Angerlyn Gively Cruz, 16, was last seen at Carolina Academy High School this morning around 8:20 a.m. Cruz is described as 5’4 and weighs 120 pounds.

Deputies said that the family has reason to believe that Cruz may be headed to New York, and may be traveling in a black Honda.

If you have any information regarding Angerlyn’s whereabouts or any details that might aid in her safe return, please contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.