GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a runaway 17-year-old that hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Deputies said that Zack Doolittle,17, left his home in Fountain Inn around 5:30 p.m.

According to deputies, Doolittle was last seen wearing a black shirt and white shoes. Doolittle is 5’5 and weighs around 135 pounds.

He also has brown and pink hair and blue eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (864)-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.