GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a runaway teenager who was last seen on July 21.

Deputies said that Maylin Sofia Rojas-Ramirez, 16m left her home along Reeves Avenue in Greenville around 9 p.m.

Deputies said that Rojas-Ramirez is described as 5’6 and weighs 160 pounds with black hair dyed red and brown eyes.

Investigators request for anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to call (864)-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.