GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a teenager who left home on Sunday.

Deputies said that Kendra Anderson, 17, left a home along Montague Circle around 1 a.m. According to deputies, Anderson is believed to be with a man named Erick Riccardo Ortiz-Olvara.

Anderson is described as is described as 5’6 and weighs 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Kendra or has information regarding her whereabouts to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.