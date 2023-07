ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a stolen camper.

Deputies said that the camper was stolen sometime between June 17th and July 14th. The 28-foot Jayco Jayflight camper was stolen from an address along Dobbins Bridge Road in Anderson.

Photo of stolen camper (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.