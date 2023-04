ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a motorcycle that was stolen between April 1st and April 3rd.

Deputies said that they are looking for a 2022 KTM motorcycle that was stolen from an address on Griffin Road in Belton.

If you have any information about where the stolen motorcycle is or who may have it, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4435