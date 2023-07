ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pickup truck that was stolen on July 4th.

According to deputies, a 2004 Chevy S10 was stolen from a home along Belhaven Road in Belton. SC tag 7442PN was on the truck at the time of the theft.

If you have any information about where this truck may be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)- 260-4400.