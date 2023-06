ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a truck that was stolen on Friday, June 23rd.

Deputies said that a 1985 blue Chevrolet C10 was stolen from an address along Beaverdam Road in Williamston.

Photo of stolen truck (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to deputies, the truck has a white toolbox, bed rails, and a Braves front plate.

If you have any information about where this truck is, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.