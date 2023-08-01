BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are assisting help from the public to identify a suspect at multiple break-ins.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office along with the Marshall Police Department are both actively trying to identify the suspect at this time.

Deputies said that the suspect broke into a Stanley’s BP gas station in Marshall, North Carolina, and an Ingles Market located on Charlotte Highway in Asheville, North Carolina.

If you have any information, please contact Detective W.H. Jones at (828)-250-4467, or the Town of Marshall Police Department at 828-380-2921.