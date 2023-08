UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for the suspect(s) after a stolen vehicle crashed.

According to deputies, the crash happened in the area of Bald Rock Road. Deputies said that there was a heavy police presence near the Adamsburg area of Union.

There is no clothing description for the suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with additional information can call 911 or 429-1611.