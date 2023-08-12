HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are asking the public for help to identify two suspects that broke into multiple cars a week ago.

According to deputies, the break-ins happened in the Riverstone subdivision in Fletcher, North Carolina on Saturday, August 5.

Deputies said that there were two suspects committing the crimes, however, one of the suspects got his picture taken by a newer model vehicle.

If anyone has any information as to who the suspects are you can contact Detective Cory Payne at (828)-694-2796.