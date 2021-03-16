Deputies searching for suspects in Polk Co. neighborhood

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

POLK CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Polk County are asking residents in one neighborhood to lock their doors and to report any suspicious people as they search for several suspects.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for several people suspected of breaking and entering in the area of Burt Blackwell Road and Highway 9.

It is not currently known if they are armed or dangerous, deputies said.

K-9s and drones are being used to assist in the search.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area and for residents to keep their doors locked.

If you see anyone other than law enforcement in the area dressed in camouflage or acting in a suspicious manner, you’re asked to call 911.

