ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking into a string of car break-ins that took place between May 12 and May 14th.

According to deputies, the car break-ins happened in the Harpers Ridge Subdivision in Anderson. Deputies said that both suspects appear to be white males and one wears glasses.

A firearm was stolen from one of the cars as well. If you have any information please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-260-4400.