OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a stolen enclosed trailer.

According to deputies, the 7 x 10 trailer was stolen from Return Baptist Church between April 2nd and April 5th. The church is located at 733 Return Church Road near Seneca.

If you have any information on the theft of this enclosed trailer, you are asked to submit an online tip to Crimestoppers, where you don’t have

to give your name, at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.