Deputies searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a truck believed to be involved in a deadly Saturday night hit-and-run crash in Anderson County.

The crash happened shortly after 10:00pm on Highway 24 near Airport Road.

One vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Josephine Ann Nunn of Townville, was headed westbound on Highway 24 when it was struck by another vehicle. Nunn’s vehicle then ran off of the road and struck a concrete barrier. Nunn died at the scene.

The other vehicle drove away from the crash scene.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle is believed to be a 2009 to 2019 black Dodge four-door truck with silver accents.

The truck may have damaged to the front or driver’s side, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released a photo, above, of the pickup truck.

The Anderson Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or crash is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4405 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.