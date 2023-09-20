Photo of Katie Swanson and Coben Thompson (Source: Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for two missing seventeen-year-old teenagers who were last seen on Monday.

According to deputies, Coben Thompson and Katie Swanson were last seen leaving Bojangles in Franklin on Monday night around 11 p.m.

Deputies said that they have reason to believe that the teenagers left the area and are together.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of either or both of these teenagers, please call the non-emergency dispatch line at (828)-524-2020.